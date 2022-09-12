Mollymook veteran golfers contest single stableford event

A field of 50 veteran golfers played a single stableford event recently at the Mollymook Beachside Course.
Winning the day and the September Monthly Medal was Brian Morrison with 21 points in a count-back from second placed Paul Pfeiffer.
There was a closely fought battle for third place, which was awarded to David Adams, who scored 19 points in a six-way count-back from Helmet Bacher, Michael Heighway, Cameron Turinui, Barrie Cary, and Phillip Smart.
Nearest-the-pin's were awarded to John Price on the second, Alan Edwards on the sixth, and Cameron Turinui, on the nine.
Cameron's ball on the ninth finished 2.5 centimetres behind the hole, a shot that kept the attention of his playing partners as it rolled across the green.
Balls were awarded down to 15, while the wildcard was not won, so will jackpot to four balls next week.
Next is the first round of the Beachside Championship. There are two divisions with a likely handicap cut-off at 20. The cut-off will be finalised after the first round, depending on the handicaps of those playing.
Happy golfing!
