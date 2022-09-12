Arrest made after Ulladulla home invasion

A woman was charged with aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence - armed - serious indictable offence after a home invasion in Ulladulla yesterday [Sunday September 11] evening.
About 7.30pm yesterday [Sunday September 11], emergency services were called to a home on Green Street, Ulladulla, following reports of a home invasion.
Police have been told a woman, allegedly armed with a knife, forced her way into a home on Green Street and threatened a 48-year-old male resident.
He fled and the woman allegedly stole a mobile phone, wallet, keys and alcohol.
The man ran to a nearby club for assistance, before police were contacted.
Meanwhile, soon after, a 49-year-old man was allegedly beaten by a woman and another man on Green Street.
He returned to his home on North Street and contacted emergency services.
The 49-year-old man suffered a laceration to his head, nose and eye.
He was taken to Shoalhaven District Hospital in a serious condition before airlifted to St George Hospital for further treatment.
Officers attached to South Coast Police District were notified and commenced an investigation.
Following inquiries, police arrested a 48-year-old woman at a home on Church Street, Ulladulla, where police allegedly seized items believed to have been stolen.
The woman has since been charged with aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence - armed - serious indictable offence.
She appeared in Nowra Local Court today [Monday September 12] where she was formally refused bail to appear in the same court on Tuesday September 20.
Police are investigating whether the incidents are linked.
Inquiries to locate another man allegedly involved continue.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.