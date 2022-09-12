Milton Ulladulla Times
Arrest made after Ulladulla home invasion

Updated September 12 2022 - 6:08am, first published 6:02am
A woman was charged with aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence - armed - serious indictable offence after a home invasion in Ulladulla yesterday [Sunday September 11] evening.

