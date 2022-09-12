The countdown for the Milton Public School's fete has commenced and people are looking forward to attending the event.
The fete is on this Friday [September 16] from 11am to 2pm in the school's grounds.
The fete is back after three years and before the COVID-19 related issues, the annual fete had been a long-held tradition at Milton Public School.
It is a Parents and Citizens Association run event that focuses on fun and bringing the whole school and local community together.
All money raised on the day by the school's Parents and Citizens goes straight back into supporting all the children.
The event organisors look forward to welcoming the wider community back into our wonderful school - all are welcome.
The fete will be packed full of fun, food and activities.
There will be a jumping castle, merry-go-round, fairy floss, a barbecue, art sale, chocolate wheel, showbags, a disco, mini golf, plants, a food court, a maze, a white elephant stall, a coffee van,, hairspray, homegrown and handmade goods, flowers, ice cream soda and much more.
Thanks goes to all the local businesses who have kindly shown their support through donations.
