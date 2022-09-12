Milton Ulladulla Times
Terry and Ginette Snow receive Chuck Feeney Award for Philanthropy

Updated September 12 2022 - 11:59pm, first published 11:00pm
Terry and Ginette Snow are the inaugural winners of the Chuck Feeney Award for Philanthropy. Picture supplied

The Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute is proud to announce Terry and Ginette Snow as the inaugural winners of the Chuck Feeney Award for Philanthropy.

