The Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute is proud to announce Terry and Ginette Snow as the inaugural winners of the Chuck Feeney Award for Philanthropy.
Mr and Mrs Snow are well known in the Shoalhaven for their community work and for establishing Willinga Park - Bawley Point's world class equestrian centre.
The institute says the award is a testament to the Snow family's commitment to supporting visionary medical research in Australia that delivers impact and a long-lasting legacy.
"I have spent my life investing in projects, causes, and people that give back to the wider community. It's vital that we support leaders who have the vision and ambition to tackle the world's biggest problems and I am delighted that Ginette and Terry Snow share my philosophy," US philanthropist Chuck Feeney said.
"The Snow family through its philanthropic program, Snow Medical, has demonstrated they are willing to take risks and be bold in their giving.
By backing young, emerging researchers and scientists, this enlightened strategy will improve the lives of people far beyond Australia's borders."
Chuck Feeney gave away his entire business fortune of $11 billion through Atlantic Philanthropies, providing $549 million to Australia for health, research, and higher education.
In 2005 he gave $20 million towards the building of Victor Chang Cardiac research institute's headquarters in Darlinghurst.
Terry and Ginette said they were honoured to receive the Chuck Feeney Award for Philanthropy, which recognises those who have made extraordinary philanthropic contributions to cardiovascular health and research.
"Our vision has always been to invest in excellence. We want to support and encourage emerging leaders who have big and ambitious goals," Mr and Mrs Snow said.
"Our brightest young minds need the resources and independence to focus on building multidisciplinary research programs and teams capable of changing the face of healthcare in Australia and globally."
"Chuck Feeney's incredible generosity and foresight have enabled Australian institutes and universities to conduct world-changing research.
"Through Snow Medical we also intend to create a legacy that delivers real and lasting impact."
The Institute's Professor Bob Graham, who was Executive Director at the time, said the enormity of Chuck Feeney's achievements cannot be overstated.
"He continues to inspire us, and we are very proud to have established this award to encourage and recognise others who seek to emulate his vision and generosity," Professor Graham said.
"Terry and Ginette Snow are incredibly worthy awardees whose support for medical research, and in particular the focus on developing the next generation of research leaders, is both visionary and impactful."
After starting the community focussed Snow Foundation 21 years ago, Terry and Ginette in 2019 established their second family philanthropy, the Snow Medical Research Foundation - Snow Medical.
Focusing on accelerating and enabling the bold ideas of outstanding emerging scientists and their teams, Snow Medical has committed over $90 million, primarily through the Snow Fellowship program, COVID and cardiovascular research and commercialisation.
The Institute's Associate Professor Emily Wong was awarded a Snow Fellowship in 2022 to investigate the dark genome.
Professor Jason Kovacic, Executive Director of the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute said they are incredibly proud to establish this award in Chuck Feeney's name.
"We hope will inspire others to invest in causes that deliver dramatic and lasting impact for years to come," Professor Kovacic said.
"It's incredibly fitting that Terry and Ginette Snow are the inaugural awardees because, in keeping with Mr Feeney's philosophy, they see real value in investing in outstanding medical research."
Terry Snow is Executive Chairman of Canberra Airport and owner of Willinga Park. In 2006, Terry was awarded an Order of Australia for his contribution to the city of Canberra, as well as for his charitable work through the Snow Foundation.
In October 2009 Terry was announced as the inaugural recipient of the Canberra Business Council's Chairman's Award for his significant individual contribution to the economic development of Canberra and the capital region.
Ginette Snow is a driving force behind the establishment of Snow Medical, and development of its future directions. A former pharmacist, Ginette worked at Canberra Hospital for 11 years during which time she completed a Bachelor of Science at the Australian National University.
She is also director of The Snow Foundation.
Ginette is an accomplished photographer and author, and has held photographic exhibitions in Canberra, Sydney and Brisbane.
The Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute is renowned for the quality of its scientific breakthroughs in its pursuit to discover better ways to diagnose, treat and prevent the onset of cardiovascular disease.
For more information, visit https://www.victorchang.edu.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.