Rebecca Cameron is quick to explain why she became president of the Rotary Club of Milton-Ulladulla.
"I like to serve my community and I like to help people," she said.
She linked up with Rotary because it's community-based.
"At Rotary you have a group of like-minded people wanting to help you achieve your community goals," she said.
Mrs Cameron, as group leader, gets the chance to put forward her ideas on how Rotary can serve its community.
"I could see I could make a difference through Rotary," she said.
Mrs Cameron takes over as president from Tony Fondacaro.
"I was approached, I put my hand up and I was supported by the club which was lovely," the new president said.
Mrs Cameron is the club's second woman president with well-known community worker Leonie Smith being the first.
She is proud to be the club's second female president and the group has been operating for 60 plus years.
"We do have a lot more female members now which is great," she said.
COVID-19 hit Rotary and many other volunteer groups hard but Mrs Cameron is sure the bad period is over and she is focusing on the future.
She would love to see more people joining Rotary and other service groups.
"I recognise that we [Rotary] need to change a little bit in order to make ourselves more accessible to people," she said.
She has changed a few things about how and when the club meets just to ease the pressure.
"I have also said to people wishing to join and don't want to come to every meeting that they don't have to," Mrs Cameron said.
You no longer have to attend 85 percent of meetings.
She said the changes have been largely accepted and supported by the club.
There are still informal meetings if members want to have regular gatherings.
Fresh ideas and new approaches are how Mrs Cameron sees her approach to being president.
"I am going to give it a red hot go," she said.
She also did a bit of research to find out what members like and dislike about Rotary.
The new president is looking at other community avenues for the club to be involved in, including environmental-based programs.
"There are lots of other things on the horizon that will make us a little bit more relevant," Mrs Cameron said.
"It makes you feel good," was what she said when asked why people would join Rotary.
Come along to a meeting was her open invitation to potential Rotarians and Facebook was a good starting point to find out more about the club.
"Get onto Facebook, give me a call, have a chat, come to a meeting and I will shout you dinner and we would love to meet you," she said about new volunteers joining the club.
She is looking forward to the return of the Rotary Club's run full Blessing of the Fleet Festival which will include the return of the popular street parade.
Mrs Cameron is the chairperson of the Blessing of the Fleet Ball and said she had a really great young committee helping her, which includes previous entrants.
The parade has not been run for a few years and former princesses will be able to have floats in the 2023 parade.
"Hopefully we will have a parade that is the biggest it's ever been," she said.
The festival did make its return in a limited fashion this year without a parade.
Mrs Cameron said the festival was something Rotary did for the community.
She said the 2023 festival is something the entire community should be looking forward to.
Meanwhile, after a 20-year career with the Australia Federal Police, she returned home and wanted her children to enjoy a "village upbringing" and get involved in the community.
As a general member Mrs Cameron joined about three years ago and her husband Grant Schultz was already a member.
However, her association with the Rotary Club of Milton-Ulladulla goes back to when she was at school.
She liked the local service clubs because of what they offered young people like leadership programs and Rotary Youth Exchange.
The new president added the club still did a lot of things for young people, including sponsoring Ulladulla High School students to attend the National Youth Science Forum.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.