Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News
In Depth

Ulladulla High School's NSW Minister's and Secretary's Awards for Excellence

Updated September 13 2022 - 1:20am, first published 12:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anita Barry, Suzy Taplin, Mim Macdonell, Denise Lofts and Poppy Gillespie [inset] with their awards.

THE community should be rightly proud of Ulladulla High School given its recent award-winning achievements.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.