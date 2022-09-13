THE community should be rightly proud of Ulladulla High School given its recent award-winning achievements.
Awards went to two students, two teachers and the school won an award for its Sanctuary program.
The desire to help the community is the factor that drives the school's principal, the two teachers and the two impressive students.
Here is what they have to say.
Principal of Ulladulla High School Denise Lofts
The principal said the awards recognised the potential and the capacity a small rural town and its high school offers.
"You just can't underestimate people - I am really proud of the hard work everybody does here," Mrs Lofts said
She said the school takes a creative approach in the way it meets the needs of its community, which was one of the reasons why Ulladulla High won so many awards.
"Teachers are really committed to helping people and it's a life of service," Mrs Lofts said
"People come into this role, not for the kudos but it's great to get it and great to be rewarded for the effort.
"Recognising hard work, dedication and commitment along with resilience and hope is important."
Now Mrs Lofts is thinking about what they can continue to do and how they can develop.
"You just never stop growing," she said
The principal is pleased the school's 'The Sanctuary' initiative received an award.
The Sanctuary is a place of hope and entrepreneurism, focused on wellbeing and renewal for the entire student population and their families. The sanctuary concept has provided a safe environment for positive initiatives, enhancing student and organisational contributions to positive recovery and resilience.
The individual winners
Secretary's Award for Excellent Service
Anita Barry
"I was honoured and touched to be a recipient of this award," Mrs Barry said.
Her name in one the award but Mrs Barry accepted the award on behalf of everyone who works hard for Ulladulla High.
She said a lot of hard work goes into serving the community from the school.
"The school is the core of the community and these awards are an example of the commitment we have to our community," she said
"I am being recognised by the award but I am part of a lot of teams - it's all the teams and staff all working together."
She said getting the award was an "absolute honour"
Secretary's Award for Excellent Service
Suzy Taplin
Suzie Taplin was happy about the award because the school's coaching team has been working hard over the past few years to grow the program.
The program she is a part of is about meeting students and staff one-on-one and coaching them, helping them to set goals and action plans to achieve their goals.
"I am proud of the team and of the way we have worked together to achieve this over several years, " she said
Mrs Taplin said Ulladulla High was one of the few schools in the state that ran such a program
The award is nice but Mrs Taplin said it was more important that the program was successful.
She mentions the ex-students she meets a few years later who say they are still using the skills they learned through coaching and how others used what they learned during job interviews as a way to explain the program's success.
Student Citations
Mim Macdonell
Mim Macdonell talks about community and opening the doors for others as reasons why she won the award.
"I was over the moon and it seemed too good to be true," Mim said about the award.
She thought it was a scam.
"Poppy and I did not even know we were being nominated - we are very grateful," Mim said.
"It's not often you get recognised for the things that you do and so it was very nice."
One Mim's big passions is STEM [Science Teconnold Engineering and Math] and she said it was about using 21-century skills that are becoming more popular and in the workforce
"I am passionate about making STEM more accessible to younger students especially," she said
Mim has worked with her own primary school [Sussex Inlet Public] and raised money to get a STEM room at the school, along with donating Lego and Lego tables to get a robotics team going
The award-winning student has also worked with a few other public schools in the Shoalhaven.
"I have done workshops teaching robotics skills and things like that," Mim said.
The 17-year-old Year 12 student volunteers in the school holidays to run "robo camps".
"The camps are where the kids can come during the holiday and learn how to program robots and play games with them," she said.
Mim likes how her school and teachers just wants to help her community.
"A big thing for me is giving back to the community from all the things I have been a part of and giving students opportunities I did not have," she said
Student Citations
Poppy Gillespie
Poppy Gillespie is not the type of person to turn her back when she sees something being discriminated against.
She will speak out and defend the person being abused.
"I have always been social justice minded," Mim said.
Her efforts to stop all kinds of discrimination was one of the reasons why she was presented with her award.
Sadly, Poppy still has work to do as discrimination still exists in our communities and society in general.
"I still hear a lot of jokes at the moment and they are laughed off. It [ discrimination] happens more on the gender side of things," Poppy said.
If the 17-year-old Year 12 student hears or sees any kind discrimination she would definitely speak out.
Winning the award came as a complete surprise to both Poppy and Mim.
"We were not told that our names had been put forward for the award," Poppy said.
When a random email arrived saying "congratulations on the award" Poppy knew something was going on.
She said it was an honour to get the award and to be recognised for her efforts.
"Absolutely not," Poppy said when asked if her social awareness work was all about getting awards.
