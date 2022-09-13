Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

IRT explores revisions to development plans for Milton property

Updated September 13 2022 - 2:32am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
View from the an IRT villa. Picture supplied.

The IRT Group has commenced exploring revisions to an approved development application which came with a 15 hectare property it purchased last year near Milton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.