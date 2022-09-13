The IRT Group has commenced exploring revisions to an approved development application which came with a 15 hectare property it purchased last year near Milton.
The property, which is located south of Milton and west of Mollymook, has existing development approval for construction of a retirement living and aged care centre complex.
IRT CEO Patrick Reid says IRT is working on adjustments to the plans in order to better align them with the organisation's vision and service delivery model for supporting older Australians to maintain their independence and stay in their own homes longer.
"Before we lodge any revisions to the approved DA, we are taking this opportunity to conduct a customer research program to better understand what people want and expect of aged care services and retirement living communities," Mr Reid said.
"It's important to us that our customers, employees, members of the community and others outside of the region with a desire to move here have the chance to contribute their ideas. All feedback we gain will be considered and incorporated into our revised plans for the Milton property."
Also part of the development process is an Aboriginal heritage survey which will soon be conducted on the property.
In the event of the discovery of culturally significant items IRT will consult with the Aboriginal community to reach a resolution.
A notice inviting expressions of interest to participate in the survey has been published in local newspapers.
Mr Reid says that IRT also hopes to soon commence clearing the Milton property of vegetation in line with the existing development approval.
"We have submitted a minor modification to the plans for review by Shoalhaven City Council so we are able to get started with clearing the site of vegetation. Pending approval of that, we expect to begin clearing vegetation later this year or in early 2023," Mr Reid said.
It is IRT's aim to submit the revised plans as a major modification to the existing approved DA to Shoalhaven City Council no earlier than late 2022.
Pending approval of the major DA modification, earthworks are expected to commence soon after with construction of stage one to follow.
