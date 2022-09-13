It's not long for the Escape ARTfest to commence and the artist talk is sure to be one of the many highlights.
Escape ARTfest starts on September 18 and goes until October 6 in and around the Milton/Ulladulla district.
This year's 'Artist Talk' will feature a line up of local artists including; Robert Hollingworth [artist and writer], Nadja Burke [ceramics], Brooke Munro [weaving] and Lily Bennett [First Nations artist].
Leonie Marsh, from the Milton Work Hub, will be facilitating this event, which will delve into how the events of the past few years have impacted upon the artistic work of our guest artists.
It promises to be a very interesting and lively event which includes a drink on arrival, delicious finger food and great conversation.
If will be held at Bannisters Pavilion Bar and Grill on Wednesday September 28 at 6.30pm and cost is $75 plus a booking fee.
Book at https://www.stickytickets.com.au/m2qmm/artist_talk.aspx
Meanwhile, the Milton Gallery Walk will return on Thursday September 22, from 5pm, as part of the newly invigorated ARTfest.
The Milton Gallery Walk began around the late 1990s and has been a much anticipated event on the local arts calendar ever since. It was last held in 2019.
This year, around 20 venues will be showcasing exhibitions as part of the walk.
See more at escapeartfest.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.