Sam Zustovich's travel kit for the 2022 Lifesaving World Championships contains several items to remind him of home and his beloved Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club.
Sam was recently named in Surf Life Saving Australia's 12-person strong open team for the 2022 Lifesaving World Championships in Riccione, Italy from September 21 to October 2.
To say the Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club is proud of what Sam has been able to achieve is putting things mildly.
"He is a great ambassador for the Mollymook Surf Club, a champion athlete and a youngster of the highest standards of character," the club said in an online statement.
Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club President Rod Austin OAM, this past Sunday, presented Sam with an array of clothing with Mollymook printed on each item in large letters.
"Yes, Italy and the world on live TV will know and see the words, 'Mollymook'," the club statement said.
The club president, on behalf of all members, wished Sam all the best.
"We wish you success against the best. May it be a memorable chapter in your life and thanks for all that you and your coach Daniel have done for our club," the club statement said.
