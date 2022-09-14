THE Milton Gallery Walk few glorious hours of art, music, drama, food and wine.
The walk, from 5pm to to 7.30pm on Thursday September 22, is part of the upcoming Escape ARTfest.
People, during the walk, can celebrate the region's unique and vibrant creative culture.
It feature 26 galleries and 'pop-up' galleries and "walkers" will also enjoy a variety of musical acts and drama performances plus the Milton food and drink vendors as they wander.
Walkers start at The Chambers Courtyard, then make your way to the venues in and around the Milton main street, all within an easy walk of each other.
Its free to the public to attend, wuith food and wine purchases optional.
The Chambers Courtyard
Seeking Serendipity Bar & Kitchen
Blanc Space Tattoo Studio
Milton Work Hub (upstairs)
Driftwood Cafe
Treading Lightly
Nulladolla Pottery Group Gallery
Millhouse Art Society
Shop 3 Gallery
Milton Hair Design
Bendigo Bank
Devine Collections
Duke & Co. Cafe
La Poste Cafe
Tangelo House Gallery
Wyld Spaces
The Wondering Mind
Milton Hotel - Beer Garden
Van Rensburg Galleries
Star Hotel
Milton Emporio
The Collective Beat
Coast Cafe Milton
Woodstock Chocolate Co.
Comunete
Milton Therapy and Learning Centre
More information about each exhibition and opening times beyond the Gallery Walk can be found at escapeartfest.com
Each year, ARTfest sells a special souvenir glass ($5) which Gallery-Goers can present at one of our four 'Refuel Stations', (who are also venues) for a discounted beverage. Previous year's Gallery Walk glasses also accepted.
Each Refuel Station will offer their own choice of beverage and discount. Alcoholic beverages must be consumed on the premises where purchased.
The 2022 Refuel Stations are:
Seeking Serendipity
Milton Hotel
Star Hotel
Coast Cafe
You will find the following local musicians to entertain you on your travels:
* Huski Drummers * TFO * Hot Molly * Emily Hendry * Nathan Cooper * Tom Henry * The Ukerdullas * Stuart McVicar & Brian Sommerville * Gaby Bonello * Lincoln Johns
Enjoy the spectacle of drama and street theatre provided by Ulladulla High School and Circus 35 South.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.