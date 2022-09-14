VOLUNTEERS from the Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club are prepared for the 2022-2023 patrol season.
Members recently completed gear inspection program and it went well.
Boards, IRB's, first aid, radio and other items were all successfully passed by the accredited the five branch inspectors.
Gear Steward Les O'Sullivan, who has of 29 years of service, did an admirable job and thanks goes to so many of the club members have gave their support.
Mick Hendrie, Annette Chapman and Sue Whitford focusing on getting the first aid supplies in 'ship shape', likewise Chris Oxley with the radio communications, while John Holt and Rob Brayne focussed on the IRB's
Many other including Rod Austin, Keith Claxton, Don Curry, Ivan Johnson, David Johnson and Russell Bartlett, just to name a few, helped in their respective areas, making it such a successful inspection day of the club's life saving gear.
President Rod Austin OAM conveyed his gratitude to all the helpers.
2022-2023 is now ready to begin with our many volunteers slotted into their respective patrols, ready for patrolling up to three local beaches throughout another solid six-month season starting Saturday September 24 which is the start of the school holidays.
