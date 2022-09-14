THE Ulladulla Library is the place to be when it comes to school holiday fun for both primary and secondary students.
The library has a stack of fun activities on offer.
For juniors:
Monday September 26 from 10.30-11.30am - Let's Fly
Foam planes, paper planes, and more! Have fun creating and building and learn some elementary physics too. For children ages five to 12 years. Bookings essential - please book online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820.
Tuesday September 27 from 10.30-11.30am - Tiny Art
Create two of your own tiny canvas masterpieces and a mini easel. You can display them at the library for all your friends and family to see in a special school holiday Tiny Art Exhibition. For children seven to 12 years old. Bookings essential - please book online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820.
Thursday September 29 from 11am to -12pm - Resilience workshop for kids
Join us for a resilience workshop for children, facilitated by Beyond Empathy as part of their GRIT program, funded by the Government Bushfire Recovery. Learn the ability to Cope, Adapt and Thrive in the face of Adversity. For children five- 12 years old. Bookings essential - please book online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820.
Thursday October 6 from 10.00 to 11.30am - Movie Time
Munch on some popcorn and enjoy an animated movie - notorious criminals the Bad Guys must pull off their most challenging con yet - becoming model citizens. PG - Ages five-12 years. Bookings essential - please book online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820.
For Youth
The library will also be hosting a series of writing workshops for youths on Wednesday September 28, Tuesday October 4, and Wednesday October 5.
The South Coast Writers Centre presents a juicy program of author talks, writing workshops, and hands-on creative activities for Shoalhaven teens (ages 12-18).
For these workshops book at: https://events.humanitix.com/shoalhaven-school-holiday-writing-program
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.