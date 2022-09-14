PLANNING and development for the highly anticipated new Bunnings in Ulladulla is ongoing.
Bunnings Regional Operations Manager, Robyn Hudson, said the company was still working on the development with a few agencies.
"Bunnings was pleased to receive development approval for a new store in Ulladulla earlier this year. At this stage, we don't have any firm timings on when construction will commence," she said.
"We continue to work with Shoalhaven City Council and Transport for New South Wales and we look forward to keeping the local community updated with progress once we know more."
The new Bunnings warehouse will include the main warehouse, outdoor nursery, timber trade sales area, playground and will span more than 11,000 square metres, with carparking for over 180 cars.
The new Bunnings warehouse is also expected to create more than 80 additional jobs for local residents.
Bunnings does not own the existing site and is therefore unable to comment on its future use.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.