Shoalhaven Rural Fire Service Brigades to host "get ready" events

Rural Fire Service Brigades across the Shoalhaven are gearing up to host their community awareness events as part of the annual "Get Ready" weekend.
Rural Fire Service (RFS) Commissioner Rob Rogers said Brigades will be holding events at their local stations, shopping centres and other public spaces like parks to share information about how to stay safe.
"Four out of five households in bush fire-prone areas have some form of plan for what to do during a fire, and it's important that people review their plan now so they know what to do if threatened by a fire," Commissioner Rogers said.
"This year's Get Ready Weekend allows residents and landowners to meet their local volunteer firefighters, learn more about what they do and get tips on how to stay safe."
Tomerong Rural Fire Station
Sunday September 18
10am to 3.30pm
364 Hawken Rd, Tomerong
Vincentia Rural Fire Brigade
Saturday September 17
10am to 2pm
167 The Wool Road
Basin View Rural Fire Station
Sunday September 18
10am to 2pm
1A Tallyan Point Road, Basin View 2540
Huskisson Rural Fire Brigade
Sunday September 18
10am to 1pm
19 Owen Street , Huskisson
Wandandian Rural Fire Station
Friday September 16
9am to 12pm
Princes Highway, Wandandian 2540
Sussex Inlet RFS
Saturday September 17
8am to 4.30pm
29 Thomson Street, Sussex Inlet 2540
Wreck Bay Village RFS
Sunday September 18
10am to 2pm
Wreck Bay Road
Callala Bay Rural Fire Station
Saturday September 17
10am to 4pm
Emmett St, Callala Bay 2540
Cudmirrah Rural Fire Station
Sunday September 18
9am to 2pm
First ave , Cudmirrah 2540
Longreach Rural Fire Station
Saturday September 17
10am to 2pm
Longreach Rd, Bamarang
Fishermans Paradise Station and Conjola Community Centre
Saturday September 17
12pm to 2pm
Anglers Parade and Lake Conjola Entrance Road, Fishermans Paradise And Lake Conjola 2539
Manyana Rural Fire Brigade
Sunday September 18
10am to 1pm
Cunjurong Point Road, Cunjurong Point
Shoalhaven Heads Fire Station
Sunday September 18
10am to 12pm
111a Shoalhaven Heads Road
Cambewarra RFB Satellite Station
Sunday September 18
8am to 12.30pm
54 Main Road, Cambewarra
Berry Rural Fire Station
Saturday September 17
10.30am to 2pm - 14:00 PM
Broughton Vale Brigade
Beaumont Station
Saturday September 17
10am to 1pm
899 Kangaroo Valley Rd, Bellawongarah 2535
Friendly Inn Hotel
Sunday September 18
9am to 3pm
Brigade: Kangaroo Valley
159 Moss Vale Road, Kangaroo Valley
Foxground Fire Station
Saturday September 17
10am to 12pm
305 Foxground Rd, Foxground
Tabourie Rural Fire Station
Saturday September 17
10.am to 2pm
37 Beach Street , Tabourie Lake 2539
Bawley Point Fire Shed
Saturday September 17
10am to 6pm
Brigade: Bawley Point
Thrush Street, Bawley Point
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.