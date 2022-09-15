Gabbie Stroud is a freelance writer, novelist and recovering teacher. Her critical commentary of Australia's education system was published in Griffith Review's Edition 51 Fixing The System. Links to the essay went 'viral' on social media and the essay was viewed 24 000 times within the first two weeks of publication. Teacher is Gabbie's memoir, expanding on that essay and bringing readers into today's challenging classrooms. Her follow up book, Dear Parents, challenges parents and caregivers to reframe their perception of our education system and to reconsider the purpose of schooling. Gabbie is a passionate advocate for change in Australia's education system and has been a guest on The Drum, Conversations with Richard Fidler, Studio 10, Sunrise, Sixty Minutes and Q&A.