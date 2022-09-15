The South Coast Writers Centre has an exciting program of author talks, writing workshops, and hands-on creative activities for Shoalhaven youths aged 12 to 18-years in the school holidays.
Budding writers are urged not to miss an opportunity to be inspired by these award-winning and internationally published authors at Ulladulla and Nowra Library, and Shoalhaven Regional Gallery.
All the events are free, but registrations are required.
The events are:
The Keys to Fantasy Writing with A.L. Tait
Wednesday September 28 at Ulladulla Library and Thursday September 29 at Nowra Library from 11am-1.30pm
Begin with a fun, interactive workshop on 'The 10 Keys to a Great Story' with Allison Tait, who will show you where to find ideas, how to create characters, and insider tips for story craft. Then, delve into building vivid worlds and following the Hero's Journey to learn the basics of creating fantasy and adventure stories.
"So, You Want To Be A Writer" plus Short Story Writing Workshop with Gabbie Stroud
Tuesday October 4 at Ulladulla Library and Wednesday October 5 at Nowra Library from 11am-2.30pm.
Hear freelance writer, novelist and former teacher Gabbie Stroud explain everything you want to know about being a published author in 'So, You Want To Be A Writer'. Then Gabbie will take participants on an adventure with words to explore the stories within. During this workshop, you will use mementos, pictures of yourself, experiences of family and connection to place to inspire new ideas! Participants can bring along trinkets, pictures, selfies, or found objects that stir the magic inside them.
DIY Zines and Comics with Louie Joyce
Tuesday October 4 at Shoalhaven Regional Gallery and Wednesday October 5 at Ulladulla Library from 11am-2pm.
Join award-winning illustrator and comic creator Louie Joyce for a hands-on workshop with inspiring drawing and creative exercises designed to show you how to create your own comic, and how to use self-publishing and zines to get your stories out there.
BYO lunch, snacks and drinks to all workshops and go here to book your spot.
About the facilitators
Gabbie Stroud is a freelance writer, novelist and recovering teacher. Her critical commentary of Australia's education system was published in Griffith Review's Edition 51 Fixing The System. Links to the essay went 'viral' on social media and the essay was viewed 24 000 times within the first two weeks of publication. Teacher is Gabbie's memoir, expanding on that essay and bringing readers into today's challenging classrooms. Her follow up book, Dear Parents, challenges parents and caregivers to reframe their perception of our education system and to reconsider the purpose of schooling. Gabbie is a passionate advocate for change in Australia's education system and has been a guest on The Drum, Conversations with Richard Fidler, Studio 10, Sunrise, Sixty Minutes and Q&A.
Allison Tait (A.L. Tait) is the internationally published bestselling author of middle-grade adventure series The Mapmaker Chronicles, the Ateban Cipher novels, and the Maven & Reeve Mysteries. A multi-genre writer, teacher and speaker, Allison is co-host of the Your Kid's Next Read podcast and former co-host of the So You Want To Be A Writer podcast. She lives on the south coast of NSW with her family.
Louie Joyce is an award-winning comics creator and illustrator based in Wollongong. His comics include Haphaven (Winner of a 2020 Silver Ledger Award, shortlisted for the 2019 Aurealis Awards, Best Graphic Novel, published by Lion Forge), Past the Last Mountain (Winner of a 2017 Silver Ledger Award), Astral, A Life in The City and self published books MISHMASH & HODGEPODGE. Louie's illustration work has been exhibited internationally and he works with a wide range of clients creating illustrations for storyboards, animation, publishing and concept development. He also teaches creative art and storytelling classes.
This School Holiday program is presented in a partnership between the South Coast Writers Centre, Shoalhaven Regional Art Gallery and Shoalhaven Libraries. It is part of the Holiday Break program supported by the Office for Regional Youth in partnership with Create NSW.
