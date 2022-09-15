Milton Ulladulla Times
Shoalhaven City Council pinpoints 7 potential development sites in draft Milton-Ulladulla plan to address housing crisis

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated September 15 2022 - 6:15am, first published 6:00am
By 2050, Milton-Ulladulla will have over 20,000 residents. Shoalhaven City Council has identified seven potential sites for housing development, and soon, public feedback will open. Picture: file.

Despite a chronic housing shortage gripping our region, the population of Milton-Ulladulla is on the up.

