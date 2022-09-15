Despite a chronic housing shortage gripping our region, the population of Milton-Ulladulla is on the up.
And it's tipped to keep growing. Quickly.
By 2050 an estimated 20,800 people will be living in the district (an increase of almost 25 per cent) and they'll need a place to live.
To make room for the future population, Shoalhaven City Council has identified seven potential sites for development (and redevelopment) in Milton and Ulladulla.
The proposed sites are part of a draft plan for the region: Planning for Growth in the Milton-Ulladulla Area.
In council's ordinary meeting on Monday (September 12), councillors voted in the majority to endorse the draft plan.
It will go on public exhibition from October 10.
The extensive report covers projected growth in the region, offers a selection of methods to accommodate the booming population, and identifies potential housing sites, including:
All but two councillors endorsed the plan and its progression to the public feedback stage.
Among those who opposed the draft was Cr Greg Watson, who was of the view council should do more.
Referring to his extensive tenure on council, Cr Watson said Shoalhaven City used to keep a surplus of available development land - roughly 30 per cent more than what was needed.
He pointed out that having an available surplus was a contributor to keeping housing affordable.
"We aren't going far enough, and not providing enough growth for the future," Cr Watson said.
"If you want to do the right thing by affordable housing, if you want to do the right thing by anyone that wants to build a house, construct a tourist development, or whatever: provide more land.
"We need to provide more land - not just enough that we think might to the job, because I guarantee it's not doing the job.
"If you don't have an oversupply, then you'll have an escalation in price, and the whole community suffers."
Cr Watson called for council to review the existing plan, and think bigger; he described the now-endorsed draft as 'grossly inadequate'.
"I don't know how we review this, but I believe we should review the matter," he said.
"I don't, quite frankly, see the issue with nudging the boundaries further to the north of Milton... there are a number of discrete opportunities to increase quite significantly the amount of land reserves made available.
"What is being proposed is grossly inadequate, and I am saying that from nearly 50 years of experience."
Speaking to the endorsement motion, Mayor Amanda Findley said the report is only step one of shaping the Milton-Ulladulla district for 2050.
After public exhibition, feedback will return to council and inform the next steps.
"What we're about to embark upon is putting out on exhibition, a report that will give the community the very first opportunity to think about the strategy for the future," she said.
"What people want to see is manageable growth that has some sort of sustainability about it - that isn't just lock stock and barrel, looking like our neighbours to the north.
"When we come back in a few months time, after the community have looked at the plan and had their initial say... then we start to really look at where the rubber hits the road."
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
