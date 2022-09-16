TEAM spirit pumps strongly in the veins of the Ulladulla Bulldogs Rugby League Club's Ladies League Tag Division One players, which will help in their premiership-winning bid.
The Bulldogs are preparing to take on the Stingrays of Shellharbour in the grand final on Sunday at Ron Costello Oval in the Group Seven Rugby League based competition and the players really want to win - not for themselves but for each other.
Captain Cheyanne Hatch and attacking weapon Ebony Murray cannot wait for kick-off at 12.30pm.
Cheyanne is proud to lead this strong side.
She said training had been good during the week, which included a hit-out against the senior men's team.
"We are positive but definitely not cocky," the captain said.
Cheyanne has experienced grand final losses in the past, giving her more motivation for Sunday.
She said the team has come a long way since the start of the season.
"We had a lot of new players who had not played together before," she said.
Some of the players made their debuts in the senior ranks and they got better as the season progressed.
Captain Hatch said the old "mix of youth and experience" was a key factor in the side's success this season.
"The girls have played well all year," she said.
"We need to come out firing, play for each other and we can't leave anything behind because we might not get this opportunity again and so we just have to give it everything."
Cheyanne loves how the team just loves playing footy together.
She said trust in each other was another strong element flowing in the Bulldogs' squad.
"We have great connections across the field and we know we will be there for each other," she said.
The team is coached by Michael Ricketts.
Captain Hatch once again is proud of her team and said it was an honour to lead them.
Meanwhile, Ebony has played in "many grand finals" but has only won one which makes her even more determined this time around.
The last time she had grand final success was in 2014, which is a long break between wins.
Ebony wants to soak up that grand final winning feeling again - particularly with this current playing group.
"I think it's that we all get along and trust each other," Ebony said regarding the strength of the team.
"I feel everyone has confidence in each other to perform and yes it's all about teamwork."
She rates the Stingrays highly and expects a tough match come Sunday.
"They have a few players who run hard and fast," Ebony said.
"We only just beat them the first time we played, then they beat us and then we beat them again - it has been very close," she said to explain just how evenly matched the two teams are as we countdown to the grand final.
Ebony is known for her ability to get over the line and her try-scoring ability will be a key factor for the Bulldogs.
The team reached the grand final after beating minor-premier Jamberoo in a close game 12-10 which gave them the week off to prepare for the grand final.
