Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla's Ladies League Tag Division One side in grand final

Updated September 16 2022 - 1:20am, first published 12:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ulladulla Bulldog Rugby League Club's Ladies League Tag Division One players are after grand final glory. Picture supplied

TEAM spirit pumps strongly in the veins of the Ulladulla Bulldogs Rugby League Club's Ladies League Tag Division One players, which will help in their premiership-winning bid.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.