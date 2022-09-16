A program aiming to empower young people to fight racism and hate is coming to the Shoalhaven Regional Art Gallery.
The gallery just received a share in $1.6 million through the Community Partnership Action (COMPACT) program, to run Voices of Young Women which designed to help inspire and empower young people
Member for South Coast, Shelley Hancock made the announcement.
"There will always be individuals who want to threaten and divide our society by inciting fear and hatred along racial or religious lines," Mrs Hancock said.
"COMPACT is all about denying these negative forces what they want, and we see young people as the key to achieving this. We do this by working with grassroots organisations to draw on the strength of our unity and foster a sense of connectedness among young people.
"It is really promising that we have so many community organisations rallying together to create projects that will benefit young people in their local areas."
The program utilises storytelling to inspire and empower young rural NSW women to stand up and stand united against extremism, hate, fear and division as champions for community harmony.
The collaborative program consists of a three-day workshops that brings together diverse multicultural community representatives of young women (18-24), including First Nations women, to express their story in a safe environment.
The program engages with local First Nations and local diverse tutors to encourage young attendees from multicultural backgrounds and is open to everyone
Established in 2015, COMPACT has engaged over 50,000 young people, inspiring a new generation of community leaders, critical thinkers and champions for community harmony to stand united against hate.
It is a proven model for building social cohesion and community resilience.
The NSW Government is investing $3 million each year for three years through the NSW Countering Violent Extremism Program to expand the COMPACT Program from 2021 to 2024.
For more information, visit https://multicultural.nsw.gov.au/compact/
