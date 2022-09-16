Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla teenager supports Camp Quality's Big Walk for Little Kids.

Updated September 16 2022 - 3:20am, first published 3:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lilly-Rose is doing the Big Walk for Little Kids with her partner Lochlan and puppy Coco to raise funds so that other kids like her, who have been impacted by cancer can access much-needed support. Picture supplied

Lilly-Rose Brook is getting closer to reaching her pledge to raise $2000 for a cause important to her and many others.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.