Lilly-Rose Brook is getting closer to reaching her pledge to raise $2000 for a cause important to her and many others.
The 17-year-old is currently undertaking Camp Quality's Big Walk for Little Kids.
She has pledged to walk 200kms and has almost reached her fundraising goal and with community support, her tally will easily push past the $3000 mark.
The Year 11 Ulladulla High School student sadly knows how devastating a cancer diagnosis can be.
She was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia at two-years-old and four years later lost her mum Heidi to cancer.
As a child, Lilly-Rose was able to access much-needed support from Camp Quality.
One of her earliest happy memories was making snow angels on a Camp Quality Camp.
Lilly-Rose is doing the Big Walk for Little Kids with her partner Lochlan and puppy Coco to raise funds so that other kids like her, who have been impacted by cancer can access much-needed support.
They walk each morning around the Mollymook area and Lilly-Rose said she found the walks to be therapeutic and special.
"On one of our walks we went over to visit my mum's headstone, she passed away 11 years ago due to stage four metastatic melanoma," Lilly-Rose said.
"I have dedicated this walk to her and Chelsea, who I shared a room with when I was in hospital. Unfortunately, she [Chelsea] grew her wings."
Lilly-Rose's own health is good these days.
After posting some information about her walk online, community members and businesses were all quick to lend their support.
Her walk finishes on September 30 and she would really appreciate more donations.
To donate to Lilly-Rose, you can find her page here or go to bigwalk.org.au and in the 'Find a friend' field search Lilly-Rose.
The Big Walk for Little Kids challenges participants to walk 25, 50 or 100kms in September to raise much-needed funds for kids facing cancer.
Australians anywhere can walk on the treadmill, outdoors, as an individual, with a friend or as part of a virtual team.
