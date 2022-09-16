Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Milton Public School Fete has returned after a three year COVID-19 hiatus, proving to be an astounding success

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated September 16 2022 - 4:02am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ms Oxley with Emily Austen and Chilli Wade running the Lollipop Surprise stall. Picture Tom McGann.

The Milton Public School fete returned after a COVID-19 induced hiatus, proving to be an astounding success.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.