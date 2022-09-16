The Milton Public School fete returned after a COVID-19 induced hiatus, proving to be an astounding success.
Having been a long tradition for the school, the Parents and Citizens Association run event which focuses on fun and bringing the whole school and local community together.
Returning after a three year break due to the pandemic, children, parents and teachers were astounded to see the amount of people coming back to show their support.
Hailey Mead, one of the many children soaking up the sun and enjoying the day said her favourite part of the fete was the nail salon.
"I liked having my nails painted," Miss Mead said.
Tenneale Brown and her daughter Charlie Brown also loved the nail salon.
"I had my nails painted, it's been my favourite part," Miss Brown said.
"We're going around having our hair done, getting our nails done - we're having a bit of a pamper day," Mrs Brown said.
Ashton Martin, another one of the many kids enjoying the day said his favourite part of the fete was the 'lollipop surprise' game.
"I liked that one because I won it," he said.
Running the lollipop surprise stall was Milton Public School teacher Ms Oxley, who said it was great to see so many people turn out to support the school.
"It's so good to see everyone coming together," she said.
"Especially in a school environment where they haven't been able to gather for a while now."
All money raised at the fete by the school's Parents and Citizens will go back into supporting the children and the school.
"There's smiles everywhere and we're raising lots of money," Ms Oxley said.
Children were able to have fun with a myriad of events, from a merry-go-round to a jumping castle, to games like 'lollipop surprise' or 'shoot the teacher' and even purchase food like fairy floss and pasta.
As children laughed and parents smiled, there was one thing clear on everyone's mind - they cannot wait for this tradition to come back again next year.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
