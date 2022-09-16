Community Connect Southern Shoalhaven has just made a big announcement about its upcoming expo.
Commissioner of Resilience NSW Shane Fitzsimmons will be the event's keynote speaker.
Mr Fitzsimmons was appointed as the inaugural Commissioner for Resilience NSW on May 1 2020.
This appointment followed a distinguished career with the NSW Rural Fire Service of over 35 years, serving as both a volunteer and salaried member.
His efforts during the Black Summer bushfire crisis saw him become a well-known public figure.
He has a long list of achievements and is speaking between 12pm and 1pm at the Community Expo.
The Community Expo is on Friday, October 21 at the Ulladulla Civic Centre from 10am to 2pm.
The event is free to attend with free sites available for local not-for-profit groups.
The Community Expo will be a hub of opportunity, as dozens of community groups with informative displays will be all in the one place.
There will be storytelling, delicious food, mini workshops, entertainment and amazing keynote speakers.
Registered community groups will be given an opportunity to receive a pull up banner free of charge for their group.
This banner can be used on the day and kept by the group for future events.
Go here https://www.facebook.com/communityconnectsouthernshoalhaven for more details.
Connect Southern Shoalhaven's [CCSS] mission is to support local community groups and volunteers to better communicate, share, collaborate and succeed in their own goals and activities.
Community Connect is a community organisation run by volunteers for volunteers.
CCSS is generously supported by the Milton Ulladulla Business Chamber Incorporated for the benefit of the whole local community.
Its goal is to help community volunteers and groups to connect, communicate and collaborate through assistance, advice, information, education, and regular public meetings.
