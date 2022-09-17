Bulldogs have key elements to win the grand final

MICHAEL Ricketts knows his team has what it takes to win tomorrow's grand final.
As coach of the Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs' Ladies League Tag [LLT] Division One side, Ricketts knows the premiership is theirs for the taking.
He also knows where his team's strength lies.
"They are a team with a good mixture of experience and some young girls with plenty of talent," he said.
"The more experienced players have that will to win and the younger players are just starting to get that same sort of drive."
The Bulldogs play Stingrays of Shellharbour in the grand final tomorrow [Sunday September 18] at Ron Costello Oval in the Group Seven Rugby League based competition's decider at 12.30pm.
The Bulldogs players who have made the division one debuts this season have been learning lots from the more experienced brigade.
"Their confidence in every game has improved," the coach said about his young guns.
The Bulldogs have beaten its opponent twice this season, but the Stingrays did notch up one victory.
"We finished second and they finished in third spot on the ladder - so the match is going to be an interesting one," coach Ricketts said.
The Bulldogs progressed straight into the grand final after beating minor premier Jamberoo 12-10 in the major semi-final.
"There are things we can improve on and that [the major semi win] was not our best game," he said.
Ricketts said the fact his charges are playing well as a team gives him a sense of confidence.
However, he knows the opposition needs to be respected.
"They [Shellharbour] played really well last week and so it's going to be a really tough and tight one," he said.
He does not think having the week off, which they did after the major semi win, will be detrimental to his team's chances of winning and taking the title.
"Just make sure you walk off with no regrets and get involved in the game because it will go pretty quick," he said would be the final message he would give to his team.
