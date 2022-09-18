Golfers tee off for veterans' championship

A field of 54 Mollymook veteran golfers played a single stroke/stableford event, at the Mollymook Beachside Course recently which is the first of three rounds for the Beachside Veterans' Championship.
The winner was Ray Werner with 20 points. Runner-up was Tony Reeson with 19 points in a six-way count-back from third placed Ian Ross, while Brian Morrison, Ian Mitchell, Tanzi Lea and Neil Best, followed closely.
Nearest-the-pin's were awarded to Gordon Stewart on the 2nd, while Philip Smart was successful on both the 6th, and 9th. Balls were awarded down to 15, while the wildcard was not won, so will jackpot to six balls next week.
The overall club champion will be decided by the total net strokes over the three rounds. There are also two divisions in the championship decided on total Stableford points over the three rounds.
This is in conjunction with the overall championship. The divide for the divisions is a handicap of 19 and under; and 20 and above.
Players can take out the Club Championship or the Divisional Championships, but not both.
After the first round there are ten players with a net result of 28 strokes or better (28 being the course par), with Ray Werner leading with a net 26.
Ray after this first round is also leading the 20 and above handicap division with his 20 Stableford points, while Tony Reeson leads the under 20's with his 19 points.
To week, September 21, is the second round of the championships so you have a week to tweak those shots you may have missed today. Happy golfing!
