Milton Ulladulla Times

Golfers tee off for veterans' championship

Updated September 18 2022 - 9:36pm, first published 9:33pm
Brian Morrison being presented with the September Monthly Medal by Mick Thompson, former beachside captain and Life Member of Mollymook Golf Club.

A field of 54 Mollymook veteran golfers played a single stroke/stableford event, at the Mollymook Beachside Course recently which is the first of three rounds for the Beachside Veterans' Championship.

