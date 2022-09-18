Start of the veterans' champs

A field of 54 Mollymook veteran golfers played a single stroke/stableford event, at the Mollymook Beachside Course recently which is the first of three rounds for the Beachside Veterans' Championship.
The winner was Ray Werner with 20 points. Runner-up was Tony Reeson with 19 points in a six-way count-back from third placed Ian Ross, while Brian Morrison, Ian Mitchell, Tanzi Lea and Neil Best, followed closely.
Nearest-the-pin's were awarded to Gordon Stewart on the 2nd, while Philip Smart was successful on both the 6th, and 9th. Balls were awarded down to 15, while the wildcard was not won, so will jackpot to six balls next week.
The overall club champion will be decided by the total net strokes over the three rounds. There are also two divisions in the championship.
