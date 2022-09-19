Locations for the Milton Ulladulla Bypass have been finalised, confirming the upcoming highway will not cut through Burrill Lake.
Taking a southern route, the bypass will connect back to the Princes Highway with a roundabout just north of Canberra Crescent at Burrill Lake.
Confirming the location was South Coast Member Shelley Hancock and Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway.
"This decision allows us to move forward, giving confidence to the community that we are getting on with the job of building this important upgrade," Mr Farraway said.
The $940 million project will now enter its final design phase, with Mr Farraway saying community members can expect to see a final concept "within six months."
Further consideration had been given, looking into options that bypass Burrill Lake including the Burrill Lake inner west route.
According to Mr Farraway, the inner west route would have been 4.77 kilometres longer than the existing bypass corridor and involve the removal of 39,000 trees, including 16,000 trees in the National Park.
"We've worked hard to ensure the location for the southern connection to the bypass minimises impacts on Burrill Lake and helps to protect the unique character of the township," Mr Farraway said.
READ MORE:
While locations were confirmed, Mrs Hancock said a Western Route will "never be off the table."
"As long as I'm here, even after I retire, a western route will always be considered," she said.
Mrs Hancock said delivering the bypass is important, due to the popularity of Ulladulla and Milton.
"Milton Ulladulla is a popular tourist destination and every school holidays our roads are jammed packed with holidaymakers," Mrs Hancock said.
"Delivering on this bypass will provide a safer and smoother trip and continue our legacy of upgrading the Princes Highway."
With a start date still awhile away, the finalised route now means detailed designing on the intersection can take place.
"The focus is now on continuing investigations within the Milton Ulladulla bypass corridor to progress the project," Mr Farraway said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.