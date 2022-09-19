IRT Sarah Claydon residents are making the most of the warmer weather by going to the Ulladulla Men's Shed, Narrawallee for some fun activities.
Each Friday morning for the past month a group of five to eight men join three men's shed volunteers in building their first piece of woodwork - ornamental propeller planes.
"They really enjoy it and they especially enjoy seeing the progress they make each week," says IRT aged care employee Yvette Tetley.
The men from Sarah Claydon have varying skill levels in woodwork and are supported to contribute to the project.
"We make an effort to ensure everyone who joins us is included and involved in a way that they enjoy," Yvette said.
Some residents with vision impairments have been assisted to paint the planes' propellers in bright colours as someone holds and guides their hand.
Another resident, Sylvio, isn't overly interested in woodwork but enjoys the company. So one of the Men's Shed volunteers has organised to garden with him during the visit.
Other residents like to get on with the task at hand and build the planes all on their own.
The men's group from IRT Sarah Claydon visit the Men's Shed for about an hour and half and also enjoy a spot of morning tea and a good chat.
The timbers and paints used in the project have been donated by the public and a local builder is also known to drop off materials he no longer needs on occasion.
When finished the eight wooden ornamental planes will be available for purchase via the Narrawallee Men's Shed.
IRT intends to purchase some of the planes for display in the gardens at IRT Sarah Claydon.
