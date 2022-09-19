Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

IRT Sarah Claydon residents visit men's shed

Updated September 19 2022 - 1:58am, first published 1:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IRT Sarah Claydon residents visit men's shed. Picture supplied

IRT Sarah Claydon residents are making the most of the warmer weather by going to the Ulladulla Men's Shed, Narrawallee for some fun activities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.