COMMUNITY members struggling to pay medical cost and buy food will benefit from a recent charity golf day.
The Cancer Support Foundation [CSF] recently held a fundraising golf day at the Mollymook Hilltop course and it was a great success.
SCF committee members Lisa Cox and Julie Sinclair both agree that the golf day was the best the group had ever staged.
It looks like the fundraising total will reach $14 000 and their previous best tally was $10 000.
Money raised at the golf day, in the past, went to maintain the Milton-based cancer treatment clinic but will now also be directed to another important cause.
Julie said the money will also be given to local people who are suffering and struggling to pay for things like food.
"It's a really great feeling that the group is doing in a small way is helping people," Lisa said about how the SCF continues to support people in the local area.
People are given food vouchers and money to help cover transport and chemist costs - whatever is needed.
Julie said everyone was extremely generous when it came to donating money to the cause.
"It was a vibrant and happy day and everyone was there to have a good time which they did," Julie said.
The weather was also kind and the course was in tip-top condition.
Julie said she was happy to the event went so well, considering all the effort and planning that went into the event.
CSF members meet regularly to plan the event.
It was the first time the group had been able to stage a golf day due to COVID-19 lockdown constraints for several years and 135 players took part in the event.
"It's our biggest year yet," Lisa said about the golf day which in total has been held five times.
Julie said this year every hole was sponsored by local businesses, which they would like to thank for their support.
"One of the highlights was that everyone was able to get together, following COVID-19," Lisa said.
