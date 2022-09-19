Sam Zustovich is ready to give what promises to be the effort of his surf life saving career.
Sam was recently named in Surf Life Saving Australia's 12-person strong open team for the 2022 Lifesaving World Championships in Riccione, Italy starting this week and finishing on October 2.
"I can't wait to get over there and have a crack," he said.
"I've been working really hard these past two months to get myself ready to be able to achieve what I want to achieve."
Sam, from gym, track to beach sessions, has been training hard.
"I have been trying to develop my strengths and work on my weaknesses. I have pushed myself in my sprinting as I know that's an area I need to work on," he said.
"If I'm going to give Australia any chance of winning I need to make sure I'm right there in the mix."
He is determined to do well.
"I am confident in my ability as a flagger and not that my experience at Australian titles will have me ready to take on the world's best," he said.
Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club President Rod Austin OAM, recently presented Sam with an array of clothing with Mollymook printed on each item in large letters.
Meanwhile, the Australian team gathered before the titles which Sam enjoyed.
"The team got together a few weeks ago on the Sunshine Coast and it was great to get to know my teammates," Sam said.
"I'll be rooming with Kendrick and Ben, both ironmen, and they are both so experienced and really supportive.
"It will be great to have them in my corner and then also to cheer them on in their events."
He can't wait for the titles to commence.
"This whole experience has been a whirlwind but the best is yet to come and I will be making sure that I make the most of every single moment," he said.
