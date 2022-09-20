Campaigner feels fight to save Burrill Lake may return

A leading campaigner in the fight to stop a local village from suffering major collateral damage from the Milton Ulladulla Bypass can't help feeling that the matter may arise again.
President of the Burrill Lake Community Association, Ian Carroll, was happy to hear that plans for a possible four-lane freeway that would cut Burrill Lake in half were officially taken off the State Government's drawing board on Monday.
Mr Carroll, his association members, residents and former members of the Burrill Lake bypass co-design committee were all happy to hear what Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said on Monday regarding the by-pass and Burrill Lake.
State Member for the South Coast Shelley Hancock and Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway confirmed on Monday that the upcoming highway will not cut through Burrill Lake.
Taking a southern route, the bypass will connect back to the Princes Highway with a roundabout just north of Canberra Crescent at Burrill Lake.
However, Mr Carroll wants to see what happens in the future, particularly if the Labor Party comes into power come the March 2023 NSW Election.
"It's all good for Sam Farraway from the National Party to get up and say there will be no highway 'through the guts of Burrill Lake' as he puts it which is a great outcome but that could all change at the whim of a new government," he said
He wants to know where the Labor Party stands on the matter?
Mr Carroll would love to see a response from the Labor Party [state or federal] in regards to supporting the announcement made by Minister Farraway on Monday.
The association president did say Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips was supportive of his group's campaign to save the village.
"We don't know who the Labor Party's candidate for the South Coast seat is," he said about getting further information.
He said this could be a case of a "political football game" being played with one team not wanting to make a difficult decision and possibly leaving a tough future call to another party to make "an unpopular decision".
"I am very happy at the moment," Mr Carroll said about the decision while he suggested the issue may return.
"I do have reservations because it's a political decision and an incoming government can change this decision.
"If the bypass does not function like it should do because there is no continuation of a highway past Canberra Crescent then there will be pressure to put by the population to do the bypass/upgrade further and the cheapest option will be to go straight through Burrill Lake - even though it will cost $500 to $600 million."
Have we heard the last off a four-land concrete highway going through Burrill Lake?
"No," Mr Carroll said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.