ATHLETES from Ulladulla High have recently returned from the NSW Combined High School Championships with one of the school's best ever medal hauls.
The school's 4 x 100 metre under 14s girls' relay team returned home with gold, while many individuals did well.
The athletes won an incredible number of gold, silver and bronze medals after producing a dominate effort
.
Many others did well in their events and proudly represented their school.
Here is a breakdown of their achievements
Finn Bailie
14 Year Relay 1st
Riley Bowman
Javelin Final 8th
Darcy Carless
1500m Final 2nd
Ella Colusso
800m Final 3rd
Joshua Davison
800m Final 7th
Ryan Farr
14 Year Relay Heat 4th Javelin Final 13
Owen Goodwin
14 Year Relay Heat 4th
Olivia Greenhalgh
1500m Final 1st
800m Final 1st
Aliyah Healey
14 Year Relay 1st
400m Final 6th
800m Final 8th
Annabelle Healey
High Jump Final 7th
Long Jump Final 13th
Jessica Kann
1500m Final 2nd
3000m Final 1st
Lachlan Markovits
14 Year Relay Heat 4th
Brodie McCluskey
100m Final 8th
200m Final 5th
Cheyenne Murray
800m Final first
Paige Murray
800m Final 6th
Audrey Sakora
800m Final 4th
Eden Sakora
14 Year Relay Final 1st
Long Jump Final 7th
Triple Jump Final 13th
Logan Shorland
14 Year Relay Heat 4th
Saige Williams
14 Year Relay Final 1st
Lily Winward
1500m Final 1st
3000m Final 1st
800 Final 1st
Annabelle Yorke
200m Heat 7th
The school's middle distance stars Cheyenne, Olivia Audrey, Ella, Jessica, Lily and Paige athletes are coached by Andae Kalemusic.
