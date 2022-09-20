Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla High School athletes star at athletics championship

Updated September 20 2022 - 3:34am, first published 1:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cheyenne, Olivia Audrey, Ella, Jessica, Lily and Paige celebrate. Picture supplied

ATHLETES from Ulladulla High have recently returned from the NSW Combined High School Championships with one of the school's best ever medal hauls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.