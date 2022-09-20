SUPPORT for the Ulladulla Food Pantry has just increased.
Coralie Smith and Matilda Raiss from the First Burrill-Ulladulla Sea Scouts set up the pantry as part of their Special Interest Area [Creating A Better World] patrol project.
Now two other organisation have come onboard to support the girls with pantry.
Andrew Wilcox, Agency Coordinator of Second Bite NSW/ACT and Coles Ulladulla recently announced that the food pantry is now formally recognised as a registered charity food rescue location. '
The Ulladulla Food Pantry located near the scout hall at 57 St Vincent Street, Ulladulla will be receiving regular top ups of fresh produce, close to expiry shelf stable goods and other donations direct from Coles Supermarket Ulladulla.
Produce restocks and availability of free food items will be announced online in the 'Virtual Street Pantry Ulladulla' Facebook page where you can also offer to swap or give away food items to end hunger and reduce waste.
Coralie, Matilda and the First Burrill-Ulladulla Sea Scouts would like to thank Mr Wilcox, Second Bite and Coles Ulladulla for the support.
