Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News
Our Business
Our People

Jervis Bay businesswoman Lisa Jones rebuilt her life and empire - she's uplifting others too

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated September 20 2022 - 10:12pm, first published 10:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Jones, of Jervis Bay, is an entrepreneur and business coach. After losing almost everything, she has started over again, and is now on a mission to help other businesswomen. Picture supplied.

Lisa Jones has rebuilt her 'empire', as she calls it, and is on a mission to help other women do the same.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.