The South Coast has experienced a "worrying" rise in the number of sexual assaults reported to police over the past five years, recording the third largest jump in the state.
New figures released by the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) this week revealed the Southern Highlands and Shoalhaven had a 33 per cent increase in recorded sexual assaults between June 2017 and June 2022.
It represented the second largest rise in sexual assaults in regional NSW and was third only to Sydney's Sutherland Shire at a state level.
The Southern Highlands and Shoalhaven also recorded a 26 per cent rise in domestic violence-related assaults between this time period.
"It's definitely worrying. It's a very distressing number," general manager of the Illawarra Women's Health Centre, Sally Stevenson said.
Ms Stevenson said there could have been a number of factors contributing to the increase.
"We know there are a number of drivers for violence against women, including the impact of adverse events such as pandemics, floods and bushfires," she said.
"And certainly in the Shoalhaven, they've had all three.
"There could also be more reporting in those areas because the public conversation around sexual violence has certainly improved over the last five years or so, making some women more willing to come forward and report."
Statewide, the figure for recorded sexual assaults jumped by 14.3 per cent, with domestic violence assaults also up by 10.6 per cent.
As for the Illawarra, figures for these two crime categories remained stable across the five-year period, yet Ms Stevenson said numbers were still too high.
In the 12 months to June 2022, there were 877 domestic violence assaults reported to police in the Illawarra as well as 236 sexual assaults, according to the BOSCAR data.
"Any number is too high," Ms Stevenson said.
"And that may only be the tip of the iceberg. We also know that 87 per cent of women don't report domestic violence (according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare).
"Without question, we need more services for women in regional and rural areas to respond to violence and to support them to report, and they also need to recover and be able to access the health and well being services they need."
Meantime all other major crime categories had either gone down or remained stable in the Illawarra during the five-year period.
BOCSAR executive director Jackie Fitzgerald said the COVID-19 pandemic had "wildly" disrupted crime across the state, particularly property offences.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.