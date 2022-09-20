Milton Ulladulla Times
NSW Government's November single-use plastic ban campaign

Updated September 20 2022 - 11:25pm, first published 11:00pm
Turtle choking on a plastic bag. Picture supplied

Shocking images of plastic pollution in the ocean and a turtle choking on a plastic bag feature in a thought-provoking new advertising campaign released today ahead of the NSW Government's November single-use plastic ban.

