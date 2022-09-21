THE future of rugby league in the Milton/Ulladulla region looks strong following two recent junior grand final victories this season.
The Milton Ulladulla Junior Rugby League Club's under 10-2s won the Group 7 Junior Rugby League grand final and Under 16s won the merged Illawarra/Group 7 grand final.
These were the first grand finals that junior rugby league teams have played since 2019.
The U10-2 Bulldogs defeated Bomaderry 20- 12 and the under 16-2 Milton Ulladulla side recorded a 22-14 win over Kiama.
Coach of the under 10-2, Kane Munro, is still glowing with pride when he remembers his team's victory.
"They showed a real sense of mateship and were proud to play in the Bulldogs jersey," coach Morgan said.
The under 10-2 Bulldogs were the dominant team all season and went through the year undefeated.
Coach Morgan's 18-player squad had talent right across the field.
He said the forwards paved the way for the grand final victory which gave the side the space needed to go on the attack.
"Our defence on the day was incredible," coach Morgan said.
Coach Morgan would like to thank his assistant coach Luke Wiseburger.
"My thanks also goes to the parents and of course to the supporters as well," he said.
Jeff Mines coach of the premiership-winning under 16-2 still gets excited about his team's win,
"It was just unreal and I could talk about the win all day," he said.
He put the victory down to the team's self-belief.
The week before the premiership decider the two teams clashed in the semi-finals and things did not go well for the Bulldogs when they were beaten 52-16.
Coach Mines said the way the team brushed off the loss and prepared for the grand final was a credit to each player in the squad.
The premiership-winning Bulldogs 16-2 played with grit and determination in the grand final.
"They were a great team to coach and are a great bunch of boys," the proud coach said.
He added most of the group had played together since they were seven years of age which made the victory even better.
Coach Mines was supported strongly all season by his assistant Matt Benjamin.
The 16-2 coach also thanks the parents and supporters.
