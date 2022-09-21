THE intriguingly named 'Birds for Beginners - The Weird and Wonderful Life of Birds' event is coming to Ulladulla.
This exciting event in Ulladulla, on Saturday October 15 from 2pm to 4pm at Ulladulla Civic Centre, coincides with the start of Bird Week and will open the 2022 Bird Haven Festival.
Dr Holly Parsons from BirdLife Australia will give a presentation which is aimed at "aspiring" birdwatchers, but even the more experienced will learn something new.
After a 'test' of what you know about birds, you will hear from Dr Parsons who is the Urban Birds Program Manager for BirdLife Australia.
Dr Parsons' research at the University of Wollongong looked at the impact of urbanisation on Superb Fairy-wrens. Since joining BirdLife Australia in 1999, she has worked on a range of ecological research projects, the 'Birds in Backyards' program and the annual 'Aussie Bird Count'.
She is passionate about environmental education, using birds as a way of communicating the importance of biodiversity to the broader community.
Dr Parsons will help you with the skills that birdwatchers of all levels and ages need to identify the birds they see and tell you more about them, both the weird and the wonderful.
Afterwards you will go outside to do your first Aussie Bird Count, as part of BirdLife Australia's annual bird survey.
Some experienced local birdwatchers will be there if you need any help and ake sure you bring a pair of binoculars.
Bring your family and friends along too, if they want to learn more about the amazing birds we have on the South Coast.
Admission is free, but you must register here.
Tickets will not be available on the day, so you will need to register beforehand.
