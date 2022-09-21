WHEN James Chave-Dubois attends and plays at a massive benefit concert he will no doubt look up and think of his best mate Craig Dunn.
The benefit show on October 1 at the Dunn Lewis Centre will mark 20 years since the Ulladulla region lost Craig Dunn and Danny Lewis in the Bali bombings.
James thinks about his best mates every day and he, like many others, can't wait to see the likes of Bodyjar and 28 Days perform.
James reckons both Craig and Danny would have had their tickets for the October 1 concert in the bag weeks ago.
"One hundred per cent Craig would've been at this gig. It's what we lived and breathed growing up," James said
"Those boys will still be there in spirit and me and all our mates will be there with them."
His band, Dad Habits, is also playing at the event.
However, he said Bodyjar and 28 Days are definitely the top acts.
James said it was huge to get such bands down in Ulladulla.
"These two bands, Bodyjar and 28 Days have been a staple in Australian music for the past 30 years and to have them both down here together in this amazing venue for such a special night is incredible," he said.
Go to https://events.humanitix.com/body-jar-and-28-days-rise-opening-concert to get your tickets.
The benefit show is just one of the many activities planned for the Rise Festival.
The Rise Program will see 12 days of events held locally to mark the bombings' anniversary and remember locals Craig Dunn and Danny Lewis.
Go here for details.
James said Dad Habits are just a bunch of good mates, now all dads, playing an assortment of punk rock covers that they all grew up on in the 90's surf/skate culture.
"We've put this act together with lightning speed to be a part of this very special commemorative event," he said.
"We all play in various other musical projects but all share the same love for this energetic style of music. So we thought it would be fun to relive some of our youth and show the kids that dad still rocks."
Dad Habits plays 90's punk rock covers.
James said the Rise Festival in general should be great with lots to see and do.
"This event looks to bring a community together surrounded by positivity and excitement which is what our small town has always thrived on," he said.
James has the utmost respect for what Gayle Dunn [Craig's mother] and the Dunn and Lewis Centre have been able to achieve.
"Gayle, her family and everyone at The Dunn and Lewis Centre have done the most incredible job to not only build this incredible space for the community and our future youths to grow up with and utilise but also channel such a tragic event 20 years ago that affected so many into so much, positivity, strength and love," he said
"The memory of our boys lost, lives on in everything they do there and have done for the past 20 years."
James cherishes the memories of his best mate.
"Craig was such a kind and gentle-natured dude that loved the outdoors and loved his sleep-ins just as much. He was an all-round good guy that everybody loved," James said.
James misses Craig each and every day.
"We were only 18 at the time so even though I had the privilege to create lifelong memories with this guy through high school, surfing, camping and parties. Now 20 years on I now realise how much more we had to share," James said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.