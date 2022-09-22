Resident have until 5pm, Friday October 14 to give feedback on Shoalhaven City Council's coastal protection improvements plans for South Mollymook Beach.
Council's project involves development of detailed designs for coastal protection infrastructure to address current and future coastal hazards.
Technical investigation, environmental assessment and stakeholder consultation will form essential component of this project.
Community feedback on the final concept design will enable council, in partnership with its consultant, to progress the detailed design and approval components for this project.
The public exhibition of the final design for this project is due to be scheduled late 2022.
The online survey will be available until 5pm Friday October 14 and council is welcoming feedback from the community.
The purpose of the improvements is to ensure cost-effective long-term protection of the essential public infrastructure at South Mollymook Beach and mitigate the risk of coastal erosion.
At risk infrastructure along South Mollymook Beach includes:
