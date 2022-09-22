YOU will be able to get a look into the past and then the present thanks to a vibrant mural.
Well-known mural-artist Lincoln Johns, this week, was putting the finishing touches to his latest work on a wall at the Mollymook Motel - right near the Princes Highway and Golf Avenue roundabout.
Lincoln, on Wednesday, was working hard with the aim of finishing off the mural before the expected rain.
His hard work is paying off - the mural is amazing and sure to be popular for both locals and visitors alike.
The feedback so far has been overwhelmingly positive.
"Lot of people have been tooting horns and waving as they drive by. It [the support] has been really nice," he said.
He also appreciates the location he has been given and said it "was pretty much in the heart of the town".
Lincoln is also grateful to Alex Nitro from the Mollymook Motel for giving him the opportunity to create something special.
"Alex asked around for some artists and the community recommended me which I also appreciated," he said.
Inspiration came from "an old grayscale photo" from Mollymook in the 1960s.
The trees are young and the buildings are sparse in the original photo.
"I have brought it back to the future, put colours in it and given it a bit of a sunrise, birds and a man playing golf," he said about the inspiration he took from the old photo.
"I tried my best to bring life back to an old vintage photo of our area."
He said the mural was better viewed from a distance and in this case from the nearby roundabout.
"That is where you really capture the beauty of this mural," he said about seeing it from a distance.
"It's a little bit eccentric but that is the beauty of adding a bit of flair to it."
The design was roughly a three-week process that took multiple steps.
He wanted to create something simple that people could see as they are driving past without having to stop, given the high traffic area.
The mural also features a Shoalhaven trawler that sank in waters near Bermagui, which Lincoln said was a well-known vessel that had been around since the 1960s.
He started on the project last Monday.
The Burrill Lake resident is well-known for his other murals in Funland, Bannisters Pavillion's rooftop, Shoalhaven City Council's Holiday Haven playground and Ulladulla Public School.
"I have made a name for myself here as an artist - it's my job now," he said.
The former Ulladulla High School student enjoys the challenge when he takes on a project.
The challenge comes after seeing the building and then coming up with the design and the layout.
"You just chip away at it and you see it slowly come to life," he said about his projects.
There will be no rest for Lincoln as he has four more projects to finish, including another one at Ulladulla Public and no doubt more will follow.
Locals can get their creativity flowing with the artist at Linx Art LabFind out more at https://www.facebook.com/linxartlab
