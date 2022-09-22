Milton Ulladulla Times
Mollymook Motel mural is a piece of art

Updated September 22 2022 - 2:01am, first published 2:00am
Well-known mural-artist Lincoln Johns, this week, was putting the finishing touches to his latest work on a wall at the Mollymook Motel.

YOU will be able to get a look into the past and then the present thanks to a vibrant mural.

