Training pathways, making employees feel part of the team, encouragement, honest lines of communication and thanking people for their efforts are just some of the suggestions to attract and retain staff.
Those and other ideas/suggestions were made at a forum on Wednesday night at the Ulladulla Civic Centre.
Business Milton Ulladulla collaborated with Shoalhaven City Council, Shoalhaven Business Chamber, and the South Coast Centre of Excellence to put on the event on Wednesday.
Keiren McKnight from Wild Ginger Huskisson and Kiama, Cupitt's Estate Culture and Safety Manager Mel Louth and Bernie Brown the Shoalhaven Ex-Servicemens Group's Chief Executive Officer were the event's guest speakers.
All three offered up advice on how they retain and attract staff to their businesses.
From being flexible when setting up rosters to giving people a box of chocolates to show they are appreciated were some of the simple but effective ideas they offered to their fellow hospitality and tourism business representatives who attended the function.
Their underlying message was people need to feel happy about coming to work and to feel their efforts are valued.
All three agree that offering training and career paths are important.
"We [the Shoalhaven Ex-Servicemen's Group] never say no to giving someone training," Bernie said.
Mel said, from day one, Cupitt's Estate tries to make staff members welcome and they have a buddy system in place where a new staff member is supported by a more experienced member of the team.
"Sometimes we are their first job and we teach people how to be employees," Mel said.
Kieran agreed with his fellow panel members and added he was big on honesty and support.
"The moral of the story is to give someone a chance and never turn someone into something they don't want to be," Kieran.
Asking questions like what are you enjoying at work or what are you not liking at work were other ways the panel members said could help a business retain staff.
They see staff as being their greatest asset, particularly when it comes to dealing with the community both at and away from work.
Workers also need to feel safe at work was another message tabled at the function.
