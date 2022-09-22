Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Shoalhaven businesses given advice on ways to attract and retain staff

Updated September 22 2022 - 4:16am, first published 3:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Keiren McKnight from Wild Ginger Huskisson and Kiama, Cupitt's Estate Culture and Safety Manager Mel Louth and Bernie Brown the Shoalhaven Ex-Servicemens Group's Chief Executive Officer at the recent business related event.

Training pathways, making employees feel part of the team, encouragement, honest lines of communication and thanking people for their efforts are just some of the suggestions to attract and retain staff.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.