Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

All-Star Wrestling Australia event in Ulladulla and Sussex Inlet

Updated September 22 2022 - 10:31pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Some of Australia's premier wrestlers are set to climb over the rope and battle it out in the Shoalhaven.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.