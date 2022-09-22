Some of Australia's premier wrestlers are set to climb over the rope and battle it out in the Shoalhaven.
All-Star Wrestling Australia will visit the Ulladulla Civic Centre and Sussex Inlet's Thomson Street Hall from Saturday October 1 to Sunday October 2 for the Southern Coast Survival Tour.
The tour will bre headlined by some of Australia's premier wrestlers who are set to compete in the region for the very first time.
Competitors such as Aries (NSW), Erika Reid (Victoria), Jack Dullahan (Eastern States Heavyweight Champion) (NSW), Jasmin Brettle (NSW), All-Star Wrestling Tag Team Champions Morgan Rose and Otis (NSW), Syd Parker (Victoria) and many more will all be in attendance for what promises to be one of the biggest events of this school holidays.
"This region is one we've wanted to visit for the longest time but the pandemic stopped us, to make up for it we're bringing some of the best talent in the country out for what is going to be a really entertaining night of wrestling," retired heavyweight champion now commissioner Keegan Brettle said in regards to the event.
The main event for Ulladulla will feature one of NSW's most popular wrestlers in Aries taking on veteran competitor from Victoria Syd Parker who has wrestled some of the biggest wrestling stars in the world.
The event in Sussex Inlet will be headlined by an All-Star Wrestling Tag Team Championship match as Cesar & Hell Yeah (Affectionately known as Team Hell Yarrr) challenge the dastardly duo of Morgan Rose and Otis.
These All-Star events are both family friendly events and the promotion will host 11 big matches across the two days featuring heavyweights, junior heavyweight, women's wrestlers, tag team matches and plenty more.
Tickets start at just $20.00 for adults and $15.00 for children under 16.
Tickets available at www.allstarwrestlingaustralia.com.au or at the door on the night.
