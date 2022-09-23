Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla player named in George Illawarra Dragons' NRLW side

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated September 23 2022 - 12:21am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dragons skipper Kezie Apps insists belief remains high ahead of her side's finals clash with Newcastle on Sunday. Picture Dragons Media

Reaching a grand final is hard enough, getting back there is even tougher.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.