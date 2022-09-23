Well-known mural-artist Lincoln Johns, this week, was putting the finishing touches to his latest work on a wall at the Mollymook Motel - right near the Princes Highway and Golf Avenue roundabout.
Lincoln, on Wednesday, was working hard with the aim of finishing off the mural before the expected rain.
His hard work is paying off - the mural is amazing and sure to be popular for both locals and visitors alike.
On Wednesday the scaffolding was still up and you could not see the mural.
However, now we can see it in all its glory and as expected it's beautiful.
Inspiration came from "an old grayscale photo" from Mollymook in the 1960s.
The trees are young and the buildings are sparse in the original photo.
"I have brought it back to the future, put colours in it and given it a bit of a sunrise, birds and a man playing golf," he said about the inspiration he took from the old photo.
