Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Ulladulla's Dunn Lewis Centre to hold daily events to honour the victims of the Bali Bombings

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
September 23 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karlee Dunn standing where the memorial for the 88 Australians killed in the 2002 Bali bombings will be. Picture Tom McGann.

A centre which was built in honour of the victims who were killed in the 2002 Bali bombings will be holding events lasting 12 days to bring the community together and remember the fallen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.