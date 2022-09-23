A centre which was built in honour of the victims who were killed in the 2002 Bali bombings will be holding events lasting 12 days to bring the community together and remember the fallen.
Craig Dunn and Danny Lewis were two of the 88 Australians killed in the attacks and were loved Ulladulla community members.
After they were taken from their families, Craig's mother Gayle sat down with a group to come up with a way to honour them.
The Ulladulla 'Dunn Lewis Centre' was born from this tragedy, as "they wanted to create a place where Craig and Danny would have wanted to hang out," according to Craig's sister, Karlee Dunn.
Mrs Dunn is the manager of the centre and with the 20th anniversary of the attacks approaching which took her brother and his best mate, she decided the centre should put on events to bring the community together.
"These events will be a way for the community to come together and honour the 88 Australians killed in the attacks," she said.
"They will also be a way for the community to come out and connect again after being isolated for so long and just have some fun."
The attacks occurred in 2002 in Bali, where an Islamist group detonated three bombs, killing 88 Australians, 38 Indonesians, 23 Britons and people of more than 20 other nationalities, as well as injuring a further 209 people.
Mrs Dunn was only young when the attacks took her brother and has been working on the centre ever since.
"These events will also be a good way to show the community's resilience when looking back at such a tragic event," she said.
Starting on October 1, different events will take place day, with day one bringing a surfing competition known as "The Dunno & Kegs" and finishing the day with a concert at the Dunn Lewis Centre, featuring performances from "BodyJar" and "28 Days".
Events spread out along the 12 days will also include:
The 12 day long event will end with the official opening or a memorial in the form of a mural which will be placed on the front wall of the centre.
"The memorial will have 88 small murals making up the piece for the 88 Australians who were killed in the attacks," Mrs Dunn said.
"It will sit under the waterfall we're putting on the front.
"We had a waterfall and wave painting because Craig and Lewis were always surfing and loved the water."
Community members looking to get involved in the upcoming events can gather more information on the Dunn Lewis Centre Facebook page.
Tickets for certain events can be purchased on their website or at the front counter of the Dunn Lewis Centre.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
