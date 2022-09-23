THE under-18s Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs did not get the memo regarding their chances of winning the upcoming grand final.
The memo pretty much gives them no hope of beating Gerringong Lions Blue in the Group Seven Rugby League's under 18s grand final this Sunday [September 25] at Centenary Field, Albion Park.
The Bulldogs take on the imposing and undefeated Lions in the grand final and nobody, outside the Bulldogs' club, gives them a chance of winning.
Coach of the under 18s Bulldogs, Scott England, said the "underdog tag" sits very nicely with his squad.
"Upsets, especially in grand finals, do happen," coach England said about Sunday's match.
Coach England said all the pressure was on the opposition and not on his lads.
The Bulldogs got their spot in the decider after beating Gerringong Lions Red 12-8 last weekend.
"That was a tough win and it took a bit out of the boys so we had a light recovery run on Monday," Coach England said.
"Some of the grade players came down on Wednesday and we had a good opposed session against them."
In general, the coach said there was a good positive feeling among the group.
Coach England said his players know which aspects of their game they need to work on at training today [Friday].
They are excited to get the chance to play in the grand final.
"It's a big occasion for them and we are treating it as such," the coach said.
His team has talent nicely spread across the field and coach England said the boys had many other important attributes.
Tenacity, a will to win against the odds mentality and a strong team spirit are some of the attributes the Bulldogs will be drawing upon come Sunday.
Coach England has the utmost respect for the Lions but suggested anything could happen if the Bulldogs can put them under pressure.
"I have really enjoyed coaching these boys this season," he said
