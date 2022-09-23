THE symbolic raising of the red and yellow flags around beaches in NSW officially marks the start of the beach patrol season.
Volunteers from the Shoalhaven Surf Life Saving Clubs like Mollymook, Shoalhaven Heads and Culburra Beach will all start patrolling the beaches from this weekend.
They join the more than 20,000 active patrolling volunteers around NSW who are preparing to return to the beach
NSW President, George Shales OAM said volunteers are focussed on providing a safe environment for beachgoers.
"NSW is blessed with beautiful beaches across the coastline, with many of them patrolled by Surf Life Saving NSW volunteers and our 129 clubs," he said.
"While our membership is constantly upskilling and undertaking education and training courses to expand their abilities, it's important to take your own safety into your hands.
"We are encouraging the public, particularly considering the harrowing statistics that came to light following the release of our NSW Coastal Safety Report, to know their limits and avoid placing themselves and their families in unnecessarily risky situations."
The role of volunteer surf lifesavers this summer includes:
The volunteer Surf Patrol season runs until Anzac Day 2023.
