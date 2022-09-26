A field of 53 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golf veteran golfers played a single stableford event, at the Mollymook Beachside Course recent, in the second of three rounds for the 2022 Beachside Veterans Championship.
The winner of event was Chris Downs with 21 points. Michael Peacock was the runner-up with a score of 20 points in a count-back from third placed John Amer.
These players were all closely followed by four golfers who all scored 19 points, being Robert Fictoor, Roy Bender, Tim Richmond, and Stan Izzard.
Nearest-the-pin's were awarded to Bill Henderson on the second, Cameron Turinui on the sixth, and Ian Mitchell on the nineth.
Balls were awarded down to 16 on a count-back, while the wildcard jackpot of six balls was won by Cliff Workman, so will revert to two balls next week.
In the Championships (stroke) Neil Best, Michael Peacock and Tony Reeson are leading on 55 each.
John Amer and Brian Morrison are a further stroke back on 56 net.
In the Stableford divisions there are 4 equal leaders in the under 20 division, Neil, Michael, Tony and John (as above) while the leaders in the 20+ division are Ray Werner on 38 leading Brian Morrison on 36 points.
A reminder that a player is only eligible for either the stableford division or the overall Championship, not both.
To take out any of these, players need to have played at least 10 games with Beachside Veterans.
Next up is the third, and final round of the championships. Happy golfing!
