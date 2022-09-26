Stamp and coin fair sure to be popular event following recent events

MANY people no doubt have been looking at their old stamps and coins following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Who knows - many people could be sitting on items of value.
Members of the Milton Ulladulla Stamp Club would definitely know if your collection is of any value and you may want to attend the group's upcoming event.
The Milton Ulladulla Stamp Club is holding its annual Stamp and Coin Fair at St Martins Church on the corner of Princes Highway and Green Street Ulladulla, on Saturday, October 1 from 10am until 3pm.
People will be able to get advice about valuations, sell some of their items or whole collections,
Secretary Milton Ulladulla Stamp Club Steven Searle is just one of many people at the October 1 event who would be happy to offer advice.
He did say Queen-related coins were increasing in value but not so much with stamps featuring Her Majesty - unless they are very rare.
"With the current Queen ones - say the last 30 to 40 years - I can't see their prices jumping at all," he said.
He believes a new range of memorial Elizabeth II stamps, which he says every county will start producing, could be worth collecting
"Now that stuff [memorial Queen stamps] will sell quickly and therefore will go up in price," he said
Steve won't chase any stamps with King Charles on them, but will pick them up if they come past him.
Meanwhile, the fair normally is held as part of the Blessing of the Fleet Festival but it has not been held for two years due to COVID-19.
The club is looking to see how the fair goes this year as a "stand-alone" event.
Steve is sure, given recent events, that many people will be interested in coming to the fair.
The stamp club secretary himself will have two or three tables of stuff to sell and collection items to show.
"You certainly can," Steve said when asked to people can bring their collections down to get advice
"We will ask people what they want to do with their collection - like keep it or dispose of it ?
"If they want to keep it we show them how to keep it, how to look after it and how to add to it."
If people want to dispose of their collection, Steve said they would give them options.
Club members will give advice on how much the collection could be worth.
Steve started collecting stamps when he was 10-years-of-age and followed in his father Alex's lead.
He ended up with this dad's collection and added to it over the years.
"It's the history," he said about the attraction to stamps.
One of his favourites items in his collection is his 'Penny Reds'.
The more rare 'Penny Reds', which Steve does not have, can be valuable.
"It's the search [for stamps not in your collection]," Steve said to explain why he still maintains his interest in collecting.
He likened trying to find a rare stamp to a treasurer hunt.
Steve hopes people will continue to collect stamps and coins in the future
He added you still saw young coin collectors at fairs like the club's October event.
