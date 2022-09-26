Milton Ulladulla Times
Stamp and coin fair sure to be popular event following recent events

Updated September 26 2022 - 2:03am, first published 2:00am
Secretary Milton Ulladulla Stamp Club Steven Searle is just one of many people at the October 1 event who would be happy to offer advice.

MANY people no doubt have been looking at their old stamps and coins following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

