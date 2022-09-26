Milton Ulladulla Times
Southern Shoalhaven villages in line for ultra-fast NBN services

Updated September 26 2022 - 3:01am, first published 3:00am
Eligible residential homes and businesses in parts of Bendalong, Berringer Lake, Cunjurong Point and Manyana can now place an order to upgrade their NBN connection to Fibre to the Premises (FTTP). Picture file

