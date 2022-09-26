Southern Shoalhaven villages in line for ultra-fast NBN services

Eligible residential homes and businesses in parts of Bendalong, Berringer Lake, Cunjurong Point and Manyana can now place an order to upgrade their NBN connection to Fibre to the Premises (FTTP).
These upgrades will be available on demand where a customer in an eligible premise seeks a higher speed service through their Retail Service Provider.
This will allow residents and businesses to take advantage of the faster speeds which are increasingly important in a digital society and economy.
The Australian Government, to further expand the benefits of fibre connections, has also committed to enabling an additional 1.5 million premises to transition from Fibre to the Node (FTTN) to Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) by 2025 - a significant proportion of which will be in regional areas.
Under the Australian Government's plan:
For more information on upgrade eligibility, visit www.nbn.com.au/fibreupgrade.
Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips welcomed the announcement.
"Local NBN speeds have been a huge source of frustration for a long time, so I know this announcement will make a big difference to many local people in Bendalong, Berringer Lake, Cunjurong Point and Manyana," she said
"In regional areas like ours, faster, more reliable fibre connections will help support our economy and support local families and businesses. It will ensure that we are receiving all the technological benefits the NBN has to offer across business, health, education, social recovery and more."
Mrs Phillips will now work with Minister for Communications, Michelle Rowland and NBN Co to deliver communications improvements across the South Coast.
