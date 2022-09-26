EXCITEMENT is starting to build for next year's Blessing of the Fleet Festival with planning underway now.
Applications are now open for the Horizon Blessing of the Fleet Princess Ball 2023.
If you are starting Year 10 in 2023, a resident in the area between Bawley Point and south of Sussex Inlet, and/or attending Ulladulla High, Nowra Anglican College or St John the Evangelist, you can be a part of one of the longest running festivals in the region.
The 2023 event will see the return of the much loved Blessing of the Fleet Parade on Easter Sunday - and promises to be the biggest and best yet.
The Rotary Club of Milton Ulladulla is also seeking local businesses who are looking to sponsor a princess and their partner in this year's ball and parade.
The message is start planning your float now and the event organisors say it is a fantastic opportunity to showcase your business and support your local community.
All princesses and their partners will need to attend an information night in November 2022, and are expected to attend six dance rehearsals, every Sunday in February/March 2023, before the Ball on March 25.
To request further information or application form please send an email to: rotaryclubmiltonulladulla@gmail.com
Applications close November 11 2022.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
